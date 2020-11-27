1/1
Milwaukee - Age 83 years of Milwaukee died November 18, 2020. He was a Master Draftsman for 42 years before retiring from MagneTek. A skilled mechanical designer, Gil earned a US Patent in 1988 for his invention of an Open Drip-Proof Machinery Cooling System. Gil was a passionate music lover and a daily guest at the Summerfest Music stages. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Pat of 54 years. Survivors include daughter Laurie (Glenn Goelz), son Scott (Chris Partington) of West Allis, granddaughters Michelle and Lindsay Levenhagen, sister Karen (Vern) Fisher of Hales Corners, sister-in-law Nancy Paumier of Michigan, brother-in-law John Halloran of Michigan and family friend Mark. He will be deeply missed by his best friend Joyce Pittser, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends from his Church community.

A Memorial Visitation will be held at OUR LADY OF LOURDES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3722 So. 58th Street, Milwaukee from 10am until the Memorial Mass at 11am. Please use the east handicap entrance off the parking lot. Private interment at St. Adalbert Cemetery.

The memorial mass will be livestreamed. To watch, go to https://www.hdezwebcast.com/show/gil-latus-memorial-mass

Memorial donations suggested to Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin (dsaw.org) or CFC International (cfcsyndrome.org) for Cardiofaciocutaneous Syndrome. Charities are in honor of Gil's granddaughters. Gil's love, devotion and sense of humor will be missed.

Rock on Dad






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
