Max A Sass & Sons Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
1515 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 645-4992
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
ST. JOHN PAUL II PARISH-ST. ALEXANDER CHURCH
568 W. Holt Ave.
Milwaukee, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
ST. JOHN PAUL II PARISH-ST. ALEXANDER CHURCH
1568 W. Holt Ave.
Milwaukee, WI
Gilbert V. Czubkowski


1924 - 2020
Gilbert V. Czubkowski
Gilbert V. Czubkowski

Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life on February 16, 2020 at the age of 95. Reunited with Dolores, his beloved wife of 70 years. Loving father of Thomas and Cindy Czubkowski. Proud grandpa of Scott (Vicki) Czubkowski, Jason (Rebecca) Czubkowski, Dawn Smith (Nick), Michael (Jamie) Glodowski, Laura (Chris) Meller, and Renee (David) Letkiewizc. Great grandpa of Maddie, Owen, Jake, Emerson, Danica, Xavier, Marissa, Clara, Benjamin, Kreig (Vanessa), and Sean. Dear brother of Rita Rudzik. Further survived by other loved relatives and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nursing staff at St. Lukes Hospital for all their care given to Gilbert.

Visitation will be held at ST. JOHN PAUL II PARISH-ST. ALEXANDER CHURCH (1568 W. Holt Ave., Milwaukee) on Friday, February 21 from 9-10:45AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Entombment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the .

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
