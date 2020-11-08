1/1
Gilbert W. Erickson
Gilbert W. Erickson

October 29, 2020, age 89. Gil was the loving husband of Roma, whom he married in 1952. Dear father of Stephen (Jacinta) Erickson and Diana (John) Schroepfer. Grandfather of Timothy Schroepfer, Ryan Schroepfer, and Sandra (Rande) Johnson. Great grandfather of Nadia and Aidan. Cousin of Mary Ellen Schmidt. Brother-in-law of Sherry (Jeff) Adsit. Gil will be remembered by many nieces and nephews.

Gil served in the US Army from 1954-56. He was proud of his work at Allis-Chalmers building the fuel cell tractor and GM Motor Corp./Delco Electronics working on the Apollo Aircraft navigation system which led to putting a man on the moon. He retired from Briggs & Stratton as a chemical engineer with 25 years of service. He was a faithful member of Wauwatosa Ave. United Methodist Church from 1961-2020. Gil was a kind, loving man and will be dearly missed.

Private family service. Interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Wauwatosa Ave. United Methodist Church.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
