|
|
Giles R. Flanagan
Deephaven, MN - Age 86, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020. Mr. Flanagan was born on August 10, 1933 in La Crosse, Wisconsin, the son of Agnes and L.R. Flanagan. He was a graduate of Marquette University, College of Business. Giles had a career in management of Associations and Non-profit Organizations. His career began in Appleton WI, which led to positions of increasing responsibility in the following cities: Manitowoc, WI; St Joseph, MO, Peoria, IL; and Milwaukee, WI. Giles retired from Association Management (Milwaukee Chapter of Financial Planners, The Milwaukee United Way and the National Collegiate Ski Association). During their retirement, Giles and Mary enjoyed extensive travel throughout the world. Mr. Flanagan was preceded in death by his parents (Agnes and Leonard): his wife of 56 years, Mary; and his great grandson Brady (Koch). Together Giles and Mary raised six children. Kathy Flanagan of Charlotte. NC: Jim (Mary) Flanagan of Brentwood, TN; Eileen (Cal) Reynolds of Arden, NC; Christine (Ray) Chalmers of Canton, MI; Bill (Kristen) Flanagan of Chanhassen, MN; and Sara (Sean) Marschke Of Franklin, WI; Il Grandchildren; and 12 Great Grandchildren.
The funeral mass will be held at St. Therese Catholic Church in Deephaven, MN at 11am on Friday, March 13th, 2020 with visitation one hour prior. Memorials may be directed to Marquette University and St. Therese Catholic Church in Deephaven, MN.
Huber Funeral & Cremation Services
Excelsior Chapel 952474-9595
www.huberfunerals.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020