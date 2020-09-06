1/
Gina Wahn
Gina Wahn

Sussex - Born to Eternal Life September 1, 2020, age 78 years. Beloved wife of Robert Wahn. Loving Godmother of Lisa Cope. Fond sister-in-law of Karen (Carl) Kitzinger. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation Tuesday, September 8, from 5-6:30 PM at Wisconsin Memorial Park - Chapel of the Chimes, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield, followed by a service at 6:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to So Beautiful Korean United Methodist Church, 4274 S. 112th St., Greenfield, 53228 would be appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
05:00 - 06:30 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park - Chapel of the Chimes,
SEP
8
Service
06:30 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park - Chapel of the Chimes
Funeral services provided by
Schramka Funeral Home
13220 W Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 432-8100
