Gina Wahn
Sussex - Born to Eternal Life September 1, 2020, age 78 years. Beloved wife of Robert Wahn. Loving Godmother of Lisa Cope. Fond sister-in-law of Karen (Carl) Kitzinger. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation Tuesday, September 8, from 5-6:30 PM at Wisconsin Memorial Park - Chapel of the Chimes, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield, followed by a service at 6:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to So Beautiful Korean United Methodist Church, 4274 S. 112th St., Greenfield, 53228 would be appreciated.