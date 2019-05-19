|
Antoniak, Gino G. Passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, May 9, 2019 age 69 years. Beloved husband of Arunee "Jib". Loving father of Kitty. Dear brother of Mark, Lynn (Tom) Brennan, Brad (Terese) and Jill (Kevin) Kieweg. He was a favorite uncle of many nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends as well as his "Labrador Sam". Family and friends will gather at the HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME on Thursday, May 23 from 4-5:45 PM with a Memorial Service at 6:00 PM. Gino was very proud to teach and coach at several MPS Schools.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019