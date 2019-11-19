Services
Franklin - Born to Eternal Life November 16, 2019 at the age of 65 years. Preceded in death by his parents Angelo and Lucia. Beloved father of Carmen Laffrachini (Brian Gilbert) and Alaina Alvarez. Loving grandpa of AJ and Isabella. Dear brother of Frank (Janine) and Antonietta Laffrachini (Claudio Martinelli). Former husband of Rosalie Fayad. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. John along with Frank and Janine owned Tanino's Restaurant. Memorial services will be held Monday November 25, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Monday 11:00 am until time of services. In lieu of flowers memorials to American Diabetes Association Appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
