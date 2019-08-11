|
Zappia, Giovanni "John" Entered Eternal Life on August 7, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at the age of 69. Preceded in death by his parents Frank and Elizabeth Zappia. Beloved brother of Dominic (Serafina "Fina") Zappia. Loving uncle of Frank, Saverio and Lisa (Dan) Asbach and great-uncle of Caden and Brooklyn. Also survived by his aunt Josephine Zappia, his uncle Giuseppe Miceli, his dear cousin John Zappia and good and dear friends. Visitation Friday, August 16 at THREE HOLY WOMEN PARISH- HOLY ROSARY CHURCH, 2011 N. Oakland Ave. from 10:00 AM to 11:45 AM with Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Johns family wishes to thank the staffs at Aurora Medical Center-Grafton and Lasata Care Center for their loving and compassionate care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019