(Nee Santomarco) formerly of Shorewood, was born September 24, 1927 in Casalvecchio, Italy, passed away March 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Guido Ferrara, loving mother of Anna Klein, Michele and Mariella Ferrara, Silvana and Alberto Balistreri, and Valter and Bethanne Ferrara. Cherished grandmother of Rebeca, Catherine, Melissa, Michael, Adriana, Salvatore, Nicholas, Alessandra; and 12 great grandchildren.

Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Private services were held.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020
