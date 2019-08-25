|
|
Murray, Gisela (Nee Steinmetz) of Franklin, WI found peace on Sunday, August 11th, 2019 at the age of 98. Born on May 16, 1921 in Darmstadt, Germany, she was a pioneer for all women in the field of engineering and a force to be reckoned with in all she did. As a teenager in Berlin, she took part in the opening ceremonies of the 1936 Olympic Games, and survived the terrors of WWII while earning her Diplom-Ingenier degree as one of the first women to graduate from Beuth Hochschule fur Technik. While studying, she worked as a civilian logistics assistant to the 128th Airborne Division, where she met future husband, GI Joe Murray (Gulliamo Clara / "Bill"). Moving to Milwaukee in 1948 to marry and start a family, she worked as an engineer for Allen Bradley, AC Delco Division of GM, and Allis Chalmers Power Systems. In the course of her career she helped put men on the moon through her work on inertial guidance systems for the Mercury, Gemini & Apollo programs, supported develop-ment of the Main Battle Tank, and planned the installation and maintenance of large steam turbines and generators for power plants. She volunteered her free time to many organizations and civic causes. She helped with the incorporation of Franklin as a city in the 1950s, and frequently consulted on curriculum for the Franklin Public Schools. She and Joe were founding members of the German Shepherd Dog Club of Wisconsin. She was a longtime member of Eastern Star, The Society of Women Engineers (SWE), Milwaukee Physics Club, Deutsch-American National Kongress (DANK), Greater Racine Kennel Club, and the Milwaukee Power & Sail Squadron where she was an officer & taught boating safety. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, son John, brother Hans (Cathy) Steinmetz and sister Erika (Dieter) Karl, and will be dearly missed by her son Patrick (Maryjane Ingersoll) Murray, and daughters Erika (Chip) Deering and Erina (Rick) Fitzgerald, her six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and the amazing staff at Brenwood Park Assisted Living & Hartland Hospice Care. A private celebration of Gisela's life is being planned. Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral Home is serving the family. On-line condolences and tributes may be shared at www.maxsass.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests planting a tree in her memory.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019