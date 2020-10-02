1/
Gladys A. Amundson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gladys A. Amundson

Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 1, 2020 at the age of 91. Dear wife of the late Norris. Beloved mother of Mary Angle, Nancy (Arturo) Ruiz and Diane (Mike) Wirth and the late Karen. Beloved grandma of 6 and great-grandma of 10.

A visitation will be held on Monday, October 5th, at Heritage Funeral Homes (4800 S. 84th St.) from 4-6pm. A Mass of Christian Burial to take place at St. Matthias Catholic Church (9306 W. Beloit Rd. Milwaukee) on Tuesday, October 6th starting at 10am. Entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Gladys was a proud retiree from Milwaukee Public Schools.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Carmen and Aurora at Home for the care they provided.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved