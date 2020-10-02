Gladys A. AmundsonMilwaukee - Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 1, 2020 at the age of 91. Dear wife of the late Norris. Beloved mother of Mary Angle, Nancy (Arturo) Ruiz and Diane (Mike) Wirth and the late Karen. Beloved grandma of 6 and great-grandma of 10.A visitation will be held on Monday, October 5th, at Heritage Funeral Homes (4800 S. 84th St.) from 4-6pm. A Mass of Christian Burial to take place at St. Matthias Catholic Church (9306 W. Beloit Rd. Milwaukee) on Tuesday, October 6th starting at 10am. Entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.Gladys was a proud retiree from Milwaukee Public Schools.The family would like to express a special thank you to Carmen and Aurora at Home for the care they provided.