Joseph E Sass Funeral Home
1019 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 744-3636
Gladys Ainsworth Notice
Ainsworth, Gladys (Nee Tank) Welcome into the arms of the Lord on Aug. 14, 2019 at the age of 88.Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Loving mother of Ronald and Christine. Proud grandma of Jacob (Zabdi), Lisa, Jennifer and Becky(Steven) Schwarz. Further survived by other relatives and friends. She was a lay minister at Nazareth Lutheran Church. Memorial gathering starting at 12 Noon until services at 1 pm on Tuesday Aug.20th at 1:00 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church 10729 W. Freistad Road Mequon. A light lunch to follow service.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 19, 2019
