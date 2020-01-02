|
|
Gladys C. Illingworth
Gladys Corrie Illingworth passed away peacefully Wednesday January 1, 2020 at West Allis Memorial Hospital. Gladys turned 96 on December 1, 2019. She was born in Mattoon, Wisconsin to Lily and Ben Corrie. Gladys married John Illingworth on June 12, 1948 . They celebrated 61 years of marriage and life adventures together. Gladys loved life and faced challenges with grace and determination. She cherished family, grandchildren, great grandchildren, friends, traveling, bridge, sheepshead, playing piano, reading, crossword puzzles, and was supported by her faith. Gladys is survived by her 6 children; Joan (David) Padgett, John C. Illingworth, Charles Illingworth, Thomas (Mary) Illingworth, Richard Illingworth and Gwen (Mark) Schmitt. She is survived by 10 grandchildren; Rob (Rebecca) Judge, Corrie (Mike) Judge Krems, Leah Illingworth, Shayna (Nate) Jungst, Joseph Illingworth, Emily Schmitt, Maria Schmitt, Jenna Schmitt, Benjamin Illingworth , and Michael Illingworth. Gladys has 5 great grandchildren; James Judge, William Judge, Ryder Krems, Mason Krems, and Truman Jungst. She is preceded in death by her husband, John E. Illingworth. A funeral Service and Mass will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Clement Manor Chapel with visitation starting at 9:30 AM and Mass at 10:30 AM. The chapel is located at 3939 South 92nd Street, Greenfield, Wi. 53228. In lieu of flowers, donations to Clement Manor would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020