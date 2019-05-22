|
Muehl, Gladys C. Age 98 years, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on May 16, 2019. Gladys was a school teacher for 44 years. She taught in Elmwood, Richfield and West Bend. Gladys retired in 1985. She was a member of the Washington County Retired Teacher Association and Pi Lambda Theta - Greater Milwaukee Field Chapter. Gladys was a parishioner at Bible Baptist Church in West Bend. At Gladys' request no services will be held. Memorials to Gospel Fellowship Association or to a . Gladys' final resting place will be in the family plot at Cedar Park Cemetery in Richfield. Someday my Redeemer shall call me to come and I leave all these earth-scenes below; and take me to be with my loved ones at home and I am ready to go. "And whatsoever ye do, do it heartily, as to the Lord, and not unto men." Col 3:23 "To those who have so generously implanted numberless HEARTPRINTS on my life, spiritually, medically, and socially, Thank you. I have, indeed, been truly blessed." See notice & guestbook at www.myrhum-patten.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 22, 2019