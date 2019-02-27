Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Gladys E. Birnschein

Gladys E. Birnschein Notice
Birnschein, Gladys E. (Nee Venter) February 23, 2019, age 76. Beloved wife of 54 years to Mark R. Birnschein. Dear mother of David (Anna) Birnschein, Kathy Ann Birnschein, Laura (David) Neal and Daniel (Beth) Birnschein. Cherished grandmother of 12 grandchildren. Sister of Robert (Mary Fair) Venter and Edward Venter. Visitation at LAKEWOOD BAPTIST CHURCH, W274 N1490 Riverland Dr., Pewaukee on Saturday, March 2 from 9:00 AM, until the time of Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Interment at Pinelawn.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019
