Heiman, Gladys E. (Nee Beller) Passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, age 94 years. Loving wife of the late Raymond. Dear mother of Jerome Heiman, Kenneth(Helga) Heiman, and Wesley(Patricia) Heiman. Grandmother of Heather(Piotr) Heiman-Brzozowski, Kimberly Heiman, and Andrew Heiman. Great grandmother of Lukasz and Lola Heiman-Brzozowski. Preceded in death by her brothers Charles Schmidt and George Schmidt. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held Tuesday from 9-10:45AM at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 9306 W. Beloit Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11AM. Interment St. Matthias Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019