Services
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Church of St. Augustine of Hippo
2520 S. Howell Ave.
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
(nee Pichalski) Born to Eternal Life on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Age 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Florian T. Frelke. Loving mom of the late F. Ronald Frelke, Paul Frelke, Mary Ellen Frelke, Monica (Tom) Hoppe and Joseph (Kristen) Frelke. Cherished grandmother of Steve, Stewart (Diane), April, Amanda and Jennifer; Melissa (Andy Meerkins) and Allison Hoppe; Meredith and Harrison Frelke. Further survived by 13 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home Monday, September 30, 2019 from 4-7 PM. Visitation also Tuesday from 10-11 AM at The Church of St. Augustine of Hippo, 2520 S. Howell Ave. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Entombment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery.

A special thank you to the staff and care givers of Elizabeth Residence in Franklin for their tender care and support.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019
