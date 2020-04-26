|
|
Gladys "Gladee" Krawczyk
Brookfield - Passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020, at the age of 92. Preceded in death by her husband, Elvin Krawczyk (11/2006) whom she was married 60 years. Loving mother to Catherine Morgan and Joanne (John) Harwood. Dear grandmother of Diane (Mark) Blankenheim, Kristine (Frank) Gonzalez, Kelly (Jared) Wentz, Kimberly (Tom) Counsell, Katie (Michael) Murlas, Joseph (Kristin) Harwood. Great grandma to Taylor Greene, Payton, Owen, Sadie, Riley, Connor, Eddie, Eve, Hayden, Sullivan, Cole, Harrison, Preston, Elle and her dear family friend Susan (nee Gauger) Tadeo. She was blessed to see all six of her grandchildren get married and have children themselves. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother, supportive and funny grandmother. Private burial at Bushnell Cemetery, Florida. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Autism Society of Southeastern WI. Thank you to Avalon Square, Heartis and AngelsGrace Hospice. Please go to beckerritter.com for the full obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2020