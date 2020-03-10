|
Gladys Louise (Eineichner) Kandutsch
Princeton, NJ - Gladys Louise Kandutsch (née Eineichner ) died peacefully in Princeton, NJ on March 9, 2020, eleven days before her 98th birthday. Gladys was born in Glidden, Wisconsin and spent most of her adult life in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Gladys is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jane and William Chrnelich, her grandchildren: Benjamin Chrnelich, his wife Gina and their children, Ana, Sara, Sophia, Olivia and Joseph; Amy Chrnelich-Korsos, her husband Leslie Korsos, and their children Maggie (Chrnelich), Charley (Korsos), Ella, and Isabelle (Chrnelich-Korsos); Kathryn Walmsley (nee Chrnelich), her husband Davis and their children Ethan, Thomas, Lillian and Adeline; Michael Chrnelich, his wife Susy and their children Lucy and James (Jax); Emily (Molly) Edwards, her husband Andrew, their son Luke and expected child in May. She is preceded in death by her husband, Hugo Kandutsch and her brother Charles Eineichner.
Gladys was born on March 18, 1922 in Glidden, Wisconsin to William and Elsie Eineichner. She married Hugo, in 1946 after he returned home following his service in the Army during World War II.
Gladys worked for the Coast Guard for a period during the war and later worked at M&I bank in Milwaukee. She joined the Social Security Administration in 1957 and eventually became a supervisor until her retirement in 1985. She moved to Princeton, New Jersey in 2014 shortly after Hugo passed away.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Angels Program of St. Paul School, which provides tuition assistance to students of St Paul Catholic School in Princeton (spsprinceton.org/giving/angels ministry).
