Gladys M. LangowskiMilwaukee - Gladys Langowski (nee Gawrych) was reunited with her husband Leonard on November 4, 2020 at the age of 96.Gladys was a proud retiree of Caterpillar, Inc. She was also a welcoming hostess at Meyer's Restaurant in Greenfield for many years. She enjoyed dining out with her many friends and family. In her free time, she was an avid bingo player, playing at Potawatomi, Our Lady Queen of Peace, and Serb Hall.Gladys is preceded in death by her parents Peter and Agnes; six siblings: Selma, Leonard, Elmer, Irene, Caroline, and Dorothy; and her stepson David Langowski.She is survived by two stepdaughters, Patricia (Chuck) Hunnicutt, Marilen (David) Wegner, and daughter-in-law Josie Langowski. She is further survived by nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many friends.For the health of Gladys's family and friends, per her wishes, a Mass of Christian Burial at Blessed Sacrament Church will be delayed until people can safely assemble. Memorials may be made to the Heart of the Nation Catholic Mass, Milwaukee Rescue Mission or to Blessed Sacrament Parish Milwaukee. The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to Vitas Hospice for their loving care of our Aunt and Grandma in her final weeks.