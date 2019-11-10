|
Gladys M. McQuitty (nee Johnson)
Gladys was born on May 19, 1929. She passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the age of 90 years.
She is the loving mother of Kathleen (James) Mathews, Eileen (Michael) Angotti, Christine McQuitty, James (Jo) McQuitty and Sean (Blanche) McQuitty. Dear grandmother of Kelly McQuitty, Christopher (Allison) Angotti, Brian (Tracey) Mathews, Megan (Aaron) Thayer, Colin McQuitty and Ashlyn McQuitty, and great-grandmother of Jonah Angotti and Adeline Angotti. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, James R. McQuitty, her son Kevin (Lynn) McQuitty and granddaughter Kristin (Matt) McQuitty Zappa.
Private Family Services were held.
In lieu of flowers, donations to in Gladys McQuitty's name are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 10, 2019