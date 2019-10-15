Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Gladys M. Premke

Greendale - Age 85 years, was re-united with family members in "God's Loving Care" on October 14, 2019. Loving sister of Margaret Hoeft, Agnes Van Wormer, Cecilia Premke, Genevieve Wing, Richard (Donna) Premke, Clara (Harold) Bliesner, and Mildred (Gordon) Bliesner. Further survived by many other dear relatives and friends.Gladys was a retiree of Leader Cards, Inc. Gladys was a very kind and caring person who will be sadly missed. Private family services will be held at a later date at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, 2019
