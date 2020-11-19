Gladys Mary KarchMilwaukee - Died peacefully Thursday November 12, 2020 at the age of 86.Born October 26, 1934 to Ed and Agnes Dudzik in the town of Dewey, WI.Survived by daughter Lisa Best, granddaughter Amanda Best, favorite son-in-law John Best, sisters Rita Napiwocki and Bernadine (Al) Malek. Further survived by many nieces and nephews, brothers in law and sister in laws. Preceded in death by her loving husband Gerald Karch.Private services were held.Thank you to the wonderful staff at Layton Terrace and to Aurora Hospice for their wonderful and loving care since January. Mom didn't want to move from her house, but she was brave, and her last 11 months of life were full of joy, new friends and good food because she did!