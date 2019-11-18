Services
Jelacic Funeral Home
5639 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 466-2134
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Pinelawn Memorial Park Chapel
10700 W. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee, WI
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:30 PM
Pinelawn Memorial Park Chapel
10700 W. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee, WI
Gladys P. Walter

Gladys P. Walter
Gladys P. Walter

Menomonee Falls - (nee Ehley) Age 97 years. Born to eternal life Nov. 16, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Walter. Beloved mother of Ryan (Ruth) Walter, Linda Froelich and Judy (George) Stathus. Dear grandmother of Renee (Matt) Lonstine, Laura (Ross) Seal, Nicole and Noreen Froelich, Ben Stathus, Kevin (Tina) Stathus, and Dean (Kristi) Stathus. Loving great grandmother of Jordan, Sydney, Damon, Jaxxen, Reagan, Miles, Brooke, and Cooper. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation Sat., Nov. 23 at Pinelawn Memorial Park Chapel 10700 W. Capitol Dr. Milwaukee from 11:00 AM until Services at 12:30 PM.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019
