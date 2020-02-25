Services
Glen C. "Binger" Busse

Glen C. "Binger" Busse Notice
Glen C. "Binger" Busse

Milwaukee - Found peace on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, age 84 years. Beloved husband for 32 years to Charlene "Char" Busse. Loving dad of Scott (Megan) Busse, Craig Busse and Tim (Wendy) Busse and Scott (Kelly) and Laura Kay. Further survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family and friends.

Glen was a member of the Wisconsin Air National Guard and the US Air Force Reserve. He was the owner of the former Busse's Garage and Filling Station-E. Norwich and S. Kinnickinnic Ave. in St. Francis and finished his work career at the City of Milwaukee Municipal Garage. Binger was a member of a number of gun clubs, including Milwaukee Gun Club, Winchester Gun Club and the Racine County Line Gun Club.

Visitation on Saturday, February 29, 2020, 9:00-11:00 AM at ST. MARK's Ev. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3515 E Van Norman Ave, Cudahy. Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020
