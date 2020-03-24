|
|
Glen C. Thuering
Milwaukee - Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the age of 89 years. Beloved husband of Janet (née Bentz) for almost 66 years. Devoted father of Timothy (Brenda), Nola (Russell) Goggins, and the late Glenda Thuering. Proud Boppa of Christina (Jason), Timothy Jr. (Samantha), Glen, Michael (Nickole), Raymond (Jodi), and Kelly (Daiquan). Glen is also loved and will be missed by 12 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, other family, and friends.
Glen was a retiree of the US Navy after 22 years of faithful service and was proud to have flown on the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight in June 2014. He also was a retiree of Evinrude Motors after 20 years of dedicated service.
Glen will be missed by all whose lives he touched with his story telling, sense of humor, and kindness.
Glen's life will be celebrated at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020