Glen F. NeumannAge 90. Passed away on September 18, 2020. Long time resident of the Milwaukee area. Beloved husband of the late Patricia (nee Martin). Dear father of Julie Ann (Mark) McComsey and Paul Neumann. Loving grandfather of Maya McComsey. Dear brother of Donald Neumann, Bonnie (Paul) Cera and Gordon (Judy) Neumann. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Glen worked at Miller Brewing, where he met his wife Pat. He worked there 30 years in various accounting and marketing functions. He was a graduate of Marquette University and served two years in the Army during the Korean Conflict.Please contact the funeral home for Service information.