Glen F. Neumann
Glen F. Neumann

Age 90. Passed away on September 18, 2020. Long time resident of the Milwaukee area. Beloved husband of the late Patricia (nee Martin). Dear father of Julie Ann (Mark) McComsey and Paul Neumann. Loving grandfather of Maya McComsey. Dear brother of Donald Neumann, Bonnie (Paul) Cera and Gordon (Judy) Neumann. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Glen worked at Miller Brewing, where he met his wife Pat. He worked there 30 years in various accounting and marketing functions. He was a graduate of Marquette University and served two years in the Army during the Korean Conflict.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schramka-Borgwardt Funeral Home and Cremation Services
11030 West Forest Home Ave
Hales Corners, WI 53130
4144256060
