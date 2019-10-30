|
Fr. Glen Sayers SDS
Milwaukee - Age 75, died at Alexian Village in Milwaukee Oct. 25. Born Nov. 8, 1943, in Jackson, MI, to Arthur and Frances (Hudson) Sayers. Served in the US Marine Corps and fought in Vietnam. Worked in the oil industry in San Antonio, TX, for many years. Entered the Society of the Divine Savior (Salvatorians) on Aug. 15, 1993, and was ordained a priest on Nov. 22, 1997. Ministered in Cookeville, TN; Huntsville, AL; Chilton and Wauwatosa, WI. Preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Arthur. Survived by one brother, Thomas (late Paula) Sayers of Glendale, AZ, three nieces, and his brothers and sisters in the Salvatorian Family.
Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, Nov. 7, 11am at The Chapel of Alexian Village, 9301 N. 76th St. Visitation Thursday at the Chapel from 10am until time of Mass. Inurnment Thursday, 3:00 pm at Salvatorian Cemetery in St. Nazianz, WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4, 2019