Glenda F. McNealey
Milwaukee - Age 61. Peacefully passed away on April 29, 2020. Combined Services will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Greater Mt. Sinai C.O.G.I.C., 5384 N 60th Street. Visitation from 10 AM - 12 PM. Homegoing at 12 PM. Services Entrusted to:
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 4 to May 7, 2020.