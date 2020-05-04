Or Copy this URL to Share

Glenda F. McNealey



Milwaukee - Age 61. Peacefully passed away on April 29, 2020. Combined Services will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Greater Mt. Sinai C.O.G.I.C., 5384 N 60th Street. Visitation from 10 AM - 12 PM. Homegoing at 12 PM. Services Entrusted to:

















