Glenda Westphal
Glenda Westphal

(nee Jacobson) October 17, 2020, age 84. Beloved wife of the late Jack. Dear mother of Jack (Kathy) Westphal, Susan (Kevin) Pfeifer, Lisa (James) Wamser, Margo (Mark) Colvin. Sister of Gladys Lombardini, Jimmy (Donna) Jacobson. Preceded in death by her brothers, sisters and her parents Otto and Elvira Jacobson. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation Saturday, October 31st at the funeral home from 1:00 pm with a Memorial Service at 3:00 pm. Private inurnment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Memorials to Wisconsin Heart Association or AngelsGrace Hospice.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
01:00 PM
Harder Funeral Home
OCT
31
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Harder Funeral Home
