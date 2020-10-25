Glenda Westphal
(nee Jacobson) October 17, 2020, age 84. Beloved wife of the late Jack. Dear mother of Jack (Kathy) Westphal, Susan (Kevin) Pfeifer, Lisa (James) Wamser, Margo (Mark) Colvin. Sister of Gladys Lombardini, Jimmy (Donna) Jacobson. Preceded in death by her brothers, sisters and her parents Otto and Elvira Jacobson. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation Saturday, October 31st at the funeral home from 1:00 pm with a Memorial Service at 3:00 pm. Private inurnment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Memorials to Wisconsin Heart Association
or AngelsGrace Hospice.