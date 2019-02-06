|
Barbera, Glendoris A. "Glennie" (nee Gussert) Menomonee Falls, WI went to Heaven on February 3, 2019 at age 90. She is survived by her loving husband Jim, her children; Larry (Jan) Barbera, Lynn Mitschke (Larry Levine), Luanne Pepper, Buddy Barbera (Pam Hansen), Lisa (Jim) Winkler and Lewis (Martha) Barbera. Proud grandma of Jace (Sarah), Nick (Sara), Natoli, Matthew, Brian (Melissa), Megan (Jason), Kevin (Kim), Jonathan (Kelly), Justin, James, Jacob, Jordan, Lane, John, Jordan, Jack and William. Devoted great-grandma of Carson, Lauren, Parker, Madison, Stella, Grace, Cash, Bodie, Bennett and Preston. Further survived by her beloved sister Carol Ertl, brother -in -law Jerry Barbera, cherished nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday February 9, 2019 at 12 NOON at St. Mary's Catholic Church, N89 W16297 Cleveland Ave. in Menomonee Falls. Visitation Saturday 10am until time of the Mass AT THE CHURCH. Private inurnment, St. Mary's Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, Masses appreciated. Born September 8, 1928 in Milwaukee, WI to parents John and Estelle Gussert. She married her High School sweetheart Jimmie, August 30, 1947 and celebrated 71 years this past August. They started their family in Milwaukee; moving to Racine and finally settling in Menomonee Falls. In her life she loved, first and foremost, time spent with her family and friends. She also enjoyed travel, bowling, golf, playing bridge or Kings Corners with the kids, knitting or crocheting, and making wreath cookies each Christmas to share, or enjoy herself! She loved to be on any bench at a sporting event of her kids and then her grandkids. And in recent years she cherished any time spent with her Great-grandchildren. She graduated from WCTC nursing school and was so proud to have a career as a nurse later in life. She touched many of her patient's lives with her kindness and caring. She was a friend to all, always had a smile for you and was ready and willing to go anywhere when asked. She had a tremendous and unwavering faith in the Lord and took time every day to thank him and Pray. She would have described herself as ordinary, yet her life and legacy were more important than she will ever know and she was loved so greatly by all who knew her. With our small glasses of beer raised, we say "Cheers to you Mom, we will love you forever"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 6, 2019