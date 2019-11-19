Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
MITCHELL MANOR CHAPEL
5301 W. Lincoln Ave
West Aliis, WI
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
MITCHELL MANOR CHAPEL
5301 W. Lincoln Ave
West Aliis, WI
Glenn A. Denninger

Glenn A. Denninger Notice
Glenn A. Denninger

West Allis - Nov. 15, 2019, age 73. Preceded in death by his parents Gerhardt and Gladys. Glenn worked for GE Health Care. He loved going up north in the fall to see the fall colors, playing Sheepshead with his friends, and was a avid Packer and Brewer fan.

Visitation Wed., Nov. 27, 2019 at MITCHELL MANOR CHAPEL 5301 W. Lincoln Ave., West Aliis, from 12 PM until time of Service at 2 PM. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park to follow.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 24, 2019
