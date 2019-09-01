|
|
|
Glenn C. Budzien
Milwaukee - Passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the age of 71. Loving father of Cheryl (William) Rennert, and Nancy Kufahl. Cherished grandfather of Amanda (Chris) Whitehead and Ashley (Adam) Reidling, Quinton and Collin Kufahl. Cherished great-grandpa of Maggie and Ethan. Beloved son of Betty (the late Harvey) Budzien. Proud brother of Jim (Sandy) and Roger (Shari). Dearest friend of Paul Budzisz. Best neighbor of Todd (Claire) Raasch and family. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation at the Funeral Home MONDAY, September 2, 2019 from 4:00 P.M.-6:30 P.M. Funeral Services at 6:30 P.M. Interment Tuesday 11:00 A.M. at Arlington Park Cemetery. (Please meet inside the main entrance at 10:45 A.M.)
Glenn was a retiree of the Milwaukee County Parks System after 36 impeccable years of service. He also was a lifelong member of Christ Church UCC.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019