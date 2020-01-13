|
|
Glenn E. Hoffmann
Newburg - passed away at his home surrounded by family on January 13, 2020 at the age of 81 years. Beloved husband of Carol Ann(nee Zimdars). Loving father of Lana (Todd) Heinzel, Lyle (Linda), Larry (Lisa), Lynn (Larry) Neumann and Lori (Dale) Thiessenhusen. Cherished grandfather of 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 - 6 PM at Immanuel Lutheran Church, W61 N498 Washington Ave., Cedarburg. Interment will take place at Immanuel Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday at the church from 3 PM until 5:45 PM. Memorials to the family are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020