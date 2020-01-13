Services
Mueller Funeral Home
W63 N527 Hanover Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
(262) 377-0380
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Hoffmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn E. Hoffmann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn E. Hoffmann Notice
Glenn E. Hoffmann

Newburg - passed away at his home surrounded by family on January 13, 2020 at the age of 81 years. Beloved husband of Carol Ann(nee Zimdars). Loving father of Lana (Todd) Heinzel, Lyle (Linda), Larry (Lisa), Lynn (Larry) Neumann and Lori (Dale) Thiessenhusen. Cherished grandfather of 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 - 6 PM at Immanuel Lutheran Church, W61 N498 Washington Ave., Cedarburg. Interment will take place at Immanuel Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday at the church from 3 PM until 5:45 PM. Memorials to the family are appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline