Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
S66 W14325 Janesville Rd
Muskego, WI
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
S66 W14325 Janesville Rd
Muskego, WI
Hubrich, Glenn E. Age 84. At peace April 12, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife Charlene. Loving father of Dean (Dina) Hubrich, Melody (Douglas) Ryddner, Dawn (Robert) Goetz, Michele (Lawrence) Peterson, Tammie (the late Marland) Martin, Candace (William) Rothering, Devin Hubrich, and Deann Tobias. Very proud grandpa of an abundance of grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Visitation at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, S66 W14325 Janesville Rd., Muskego on Monday, April 15th from 1-3 PM. Funeral Service 3 PM. Interment: Emanuel Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019
