|
|
Glenn Forrest
Greenfield - Found peace October 23, 2019, age 84. Preceded in death by his daughter Toni. Survived by his wife of 63 years Connie, sons Dean (Tanya) and Neal, grandchildren Sam, Andrew, Emily, Nick and Lana, and special friend Ellen.
Visitation to be held Monday, October 28, 2019 from 3-4:45 PM at MT. HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH 8633 W. Becher St., Service to follow at 5 PM. Private interment. Please see Church and Chapel website for full notice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019