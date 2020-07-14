Glenn Kenneth SiebertGlenn Kenneth Siebert "Bepa" died peacefully in his sleep, Friday, June 26, 2020, age 93. Glenn was born in Wawatosa, Wisconsin to Benjamin and Emily (nee Knable) Siebert on Sept. 5, 1926. Family was the center his life. His wife, kids, grandkids, great grandkids, nieces, nephews, dogs, neighbors, friends all loved him, his humor and joie de vivre. You always felt loved and accepted by Bepa, because you were.Bepa was preceded in death by Joan his wife of 67 years, and his son Daniel. Surviving Bepa are: sister Nancy, son John and his wife Sue, son Glenn and his wife Mary, daughter Mary and her husband Steve, son Bill, son Steve and his wife Gail, grandchildren Nathan, Ben, Luke, Andrew, Gretchen, Alexis, Veronica and Cole and seven great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Trinity United Church of Christ at: CONTACT@TRINITYBROOKFIELD