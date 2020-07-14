1/
Glenn Kenneth Siebert
Glenn Kenneth Siebert

Glenn Kenneth Siebert "Bepa" died peacefully in his sleep, Friday, June 26, 2020, age 93. Glenn was born in Wawatosa, Wisconsin to Benjamin and Emily (nee Knable) Siebert on Sept. 5, 1926. Family was the center his life. His wife, kids, grandkids, great grandkids, nieces, nephews, dogs, neighbors, friends all loved him, his humor and joie de vivre. You always felt loved and accepted by Bepa, because you were.

Bepa was preceded in death by Joan his wife of 67 years, and his son Daniel. Surviving Bepa are: sister Nancy, son John and his wife Sue, son Glenn and his wife Mary, daughter Mary and her husband Steve, son Bill, son Steve and his wife Gail, grandchildren Nathan, Ben, Luke, Andrew, Gretchen, Alexis, Veronica and Cole and seven great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Trinity United Church of Christ at: CONTACT@TRINITYBROOKFIELD






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 14 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
