Glenn L. GaulkePassed away peacefully November 17, 2020 at age 76. Preceded in death by his parents Willard and Geraldine. Dear brother of Jon Gaulke, Scott (Marilyn) Gaulke, and Marie (the late Robert) Schaefer. Uncle of Kate (Michael) Chambers and Daniel Schaefer. Great-uncle of Abigale. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. You always knew who to call when you needed a car. Private services will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery.