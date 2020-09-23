Glenn Martin Lee
Mukwonago - Glenn Martin Lee, age 81 of Mukwonago passed away Sept. 21, 2020 at Angels Grace Hospice. Glenn was born July 11, 1939 in Milwaukee to Martin and Fay (Havelin) Lee.
Glenn served in the US Army as a Quartmaster, becoming all the guys friend making sure they got home. After his military service Glenn worked in financial services, managing money and handling bookkeeping. He enjoyed the numbers aspect, he also enjoyed fishing and people. Glenn served on the Board of ADRC and was a founding member of Spasmodic Torticollis Dystonia. Glenn is preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife Janice, his daughter Lorraine, his brother Allen (Karen), niece Cathryn, other family and friends. Janice wishes to thank Angels Grace Hospice for the wonderful care they took of Glenn in his final days. Memorial contributions can be directed to ACAP of Waukesha in lieu of flowers. Currently no services are planned. Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee is assisting the family. Please go to: www.thelenfh.com
