Glenn O. StarkeElm Grove - was born in Milwaukee, WI on Nov. 8, 1922, the only child of Pearl and Orville Starke. In 1940, he entered the University Wisconsin School of Engineering at Madison, Wisc.In 1942, Glenn volunteered for the U.S. Air Force and was commissioned, navigator 2nd Lt. He served as a B-17 and B-29 navigator for the remainder of World War II.Glenn returned to U. Wisc. in 1950 and received degrees in both chemical engineering and law. While at the University, Glenn was active in athletics, lettering in both basketball and golf. He served as President of the University of Wisconsin "W Club."In 1947, he met Jacqueline Reul, a student of the University from Jefferson, WI, on a blind date, and they were married in 1948.In June 1950, on Graduation, he joined the Patent Law Firm of Eldwin Andrus in Milwaukee. Glenn practiced for that firm over 50 years. The firm ultimately became Andrus, Sceales, Starke and Sawall.Active in Bar Association matters, Glenn served as President of the Wisconsin Patent Law Association, as well as President of the Bar Association of the 7th Federal Circuit.An avid golfer, he was a longtime member of North Hills Country Club of Milwaukee and was a Club Champion, several times. Glenn served as a Director of the Wisconsin Golf Association and was proud of having made the "Million to One" shot, a 2 on a Par 5.Glenn is survived by his children, James R. Starke and partner Stephen Swanner, Andrea L. Borenz and husband, Guy L. Borenz, and John O. Starke; grandchildren, Christopher A. Borenz, Steven G. Borenz and wife, Ashley, Christen L. Starke, Stephanie R. Starke, and John E. Starke; and great-grandchildren, Riley Borenz and Chashel Fredrickson.Forever loved, respected and irreplaceable, he remains in our hearts and souls for eternity.