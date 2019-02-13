Services
Mason, Glenn Ralph Of Tomah, passed away February 8, 2019 at the age of 87 years, at the Tomah Veterans Hospital. Glenn was born in Milwaukee on August 19, 1931 to the late Harry J. and the late Virginia (nee Knotek) Mason. He lived in Milwaukee, Wausau and Tomah. Glen is survived by his loving sister Lois Manhardt, dear nephew Richard (Nancy) Manhardt III, and dear cousin Ronald (Karen) Reimer. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 - 1:30 PM at Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg. A visitation will be held on Saturday, at the funeral home from 12 Noon until the time of service. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Disabled Veterans National Foundation are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 13, 2019
