Coy, Glenn Vernoy Age 86. Went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, May 16, 2019. Loving husband of Arlys (nee Burklund) for 64 years. Dear father of Debra Jean (Robert) Lugar and Doug (Becky) Coy. Proud grandpa of Amanda (Kevin) Carroll and Alyssa (Joshua) Grunden. Great-grandpa of 2 great-grandchildren. Further survived by his sister Merle and other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday, May 21st, 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM, Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W. Janesville Rd, Hales Corners, with a service at 11:30 AM. Burial with full military honors will follow at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019