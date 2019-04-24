|
Matrise, Glenna K. (Nee Walrath) Born to Eternal Life Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the age of 92. Wife and "Love of His Life" for 74 years of John Matrise. Devoted mom of Doug (Nancy) and Michael (Linda). Grandmother of Jason, Matthew (LaLita) and Lisa. Great-grandmother of Lucas, Sofia and Henry. Sister of Doyle (Carol) and Donna (the late Hank) Hammond. Also survived by Kim, Katrina, Kristin and Karen, Julie Henderson, Mike (Sue) Rapp, Pat Stawicki, Doug (Nancy) Wicher and Jeff. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial Gathering Friday, April 26, 2019 from 2PM to 3PM at THE FUNERAL HOME. Memorial Service to follow, at 3PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019