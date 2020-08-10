1/
Glenna M. Voller
Glenna M. Voller

(Nee Johnson) Reunited with her husband, Adam on Friday, August 7, 2020 age 98. Loving sister of Elizabeth (John) Paulson, Alice (Tom) Spenner and LeRoy (Barbara) Johnson. Further survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her siblings.

Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home, 12401 West National Avenue, New Berlin, on Thursday, August 13, 2020, 3-4:45PM. Service at 5PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to The Alzheimer's Association.

Glenna was a devoted school teacher for the Menomonee Falls High School.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
