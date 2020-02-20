|
|
Glennys Ardeen Wolf
Milwaukee - Glenny Wolf of Milwaukee passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 15th, at the age of 80. Beloved wife of Walter for 60 years. Loving mother to Renee Babb, Tracy (Susann), and Sheril Immekus. Dear sister to Donna (Doug) Hagg. Cherished by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family members, and friends. Combined services on Monday. Family hour 6-7 pm and Celebration of Life 7 pm at Mt. Calvery Lutheran Church, 2862 N. 53rd St. Final arrangements entrusted to:
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020