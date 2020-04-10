|
|
Gloria A. Donovan
(nee Spensley) Reunited with her beloved husband Robert J. on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the age of 92. Best Mom ever of Kenneth (Nancy), Philip (Anne) and Alderman Bob (Kathy) Donovan. Dear grandma of Colleen (Chad) Fuchs, Erin (Scott Shockley) Donovan, Michael (Melina Lindsey), Jimmy (Valerie Sebastian) and Mary Donovan, Stephanie (Patrick) Repech, Eric (Veronica Mireles), Amanda Jenich, Eileen (Jason) Ross and Elizabeth Donovan. Also loved and respected by numerous great grandchildren. Lovingly survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Preceded in death by her sister Joy (Erv) Niederfeld, brother in law Joseph "Jerry (Catherine) Donovan and sister in law Mary Joan (Richard) Powondra.
A Celebration of Gloria's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020