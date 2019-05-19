|
Paczesny, Gloria A. Born to Eternal Life May 14, 2019 at the age of 84 years. Dear sister of Sr. Edmunette Paczesny, FSSJ, the late Kathleen (Andrew) Hiegel and Gary (Carol) Paczesny. Loving aunt of Paul (Rebecca) Hiegel, Pam (Daryl) Hess, Douglas (Sarah) Paczesny and great-aunt of Alex, Matthew, Hannah, Grace and Madeline. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Gloria was a retiree of Harnischfager Co. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Paczesny Scholarship Fund at Hilbert College would be appreciated. The family will receive relatives and friends for a Memorial Visitation Wednesday, May 22 from 10:00-11:00 AM at DIVINE MERCY CHURCH (800 Marquette Ave, South Milwaukee) followed by the celebration of Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M.. Inurnment Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 19 to May 21, 2019