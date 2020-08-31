Gloria Ann BoggessCaledonia - (Nee Curzon) Born to Eternal Life on Saturday, August 29, 2020, age 85 years. Loving mother of Beth(Thomas) Collins, Pamela Robinson, and Karen(Craig) Schultz. Grandmother of Eric(Melissa), Matthew(Jenny) and Renee Colins, James(Patti), Melissa, Caleb and Christina Robinson, and Michael(fiancée Amber) Ray. Great grandmother of Nate, Amara, Isaiah, Paxton, Mason, James, and Kyler. Also survived by other relatives, friends, including life long friend Theresa Aghbashian and furry companion Cindy. Preceded in death by her parents Leslie Sr. and Grace, brother Leslie Jr., son Kim, and granddaughter AnnMarie.Gloria was a nature lover, an avid gardener, a lover of animals and loved country music and Christian music. Gloria's family would like to extend thanks to Tammy Matson for her kindness and care as a special caregiver and also the staff at Frontida Willowgreen Home and St. Croix Hospice for going above and beyond during this difficult time of Covid19 and for their kindness, commitment and care of Gloria.A Visitation will be held Friday from 2-4PM at St. Matthew Church, 9309 S. Chicago Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 4:15PM. Attendance will be limited due to Covid19. Please remember to practice social distancing and wear a face mask.Memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society are appreciated.