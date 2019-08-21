|
Bruss, Gloria Ann (Nee Douglas) Passed away on Monday August 19, 2019 age 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Carl. Dear mother of Marian (Don) Esch. Loving grandmother of Rory (Marcia) and Randy (Jodi) Esch and great grandmother of Clayton, Connor and Calla. Sister of Leona Pounds, the late Dorothy Bobrowicz and the late June Hahn. Further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday August 23, 2019 at the FUNERAL HOME from Noon to 1:30 pm. Interment to follow at Arlington Park Cemetery. If so desired memorials to the Union Grove Food Bank appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019