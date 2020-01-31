Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ST GABRIEL CATHOLIC CHURCH
1200 S. Gabriel Way
Hubertus, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
ST GABRIEL CATHOLIC CHURCH
1200 S. Gabriel Way
Hubertus, WI
Gloria Ann Dhein Notice
Gloria Ann Dhein

Colgate - Born to Eternal Life on January 30, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Bruce for 35 years. Loving mom of Cindy (John) Fassbender and Sandy (Ken) Macpherson. Proud grandma of Ashley (Jeremy) Long, Bryan (Jena) Macpherson, Andy (Carly) Fassbender and Aimee (Derreck) Krause. Dear GG of Lilly, Emellia, Luci, Bailey and Etta. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation Saturday, February 8, 2020 at ST GABRIEL CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1200 S. Gabriel Way in Hubertus from 9AM until time the Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Her final resting place is at St. Columba Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 31 to Feb. 5, 2020
